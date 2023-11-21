We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging FlexShopper (FPAY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
FlexShopper Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 847 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FlexShopper Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FPAY's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that FPAY has returned about 27.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 9.2% on average. This means that FlexShopper Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, FlexShopper Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that FPAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.
FlexShopper Inc. and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.