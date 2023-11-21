We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Antero Midstream (AM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AM has returned about 20.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.9% on average. This means that Antero Midstream Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) . The stock is up 61.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Archrock Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Antero Midstream Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that AM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Archrock Inc. however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #209. The industry has moved +7.9% so far this year.
Antero Midstream Corporation and Archrock Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.