We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
EG or BBSEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Multi line sector have probably already heard of Everest Group (EG - Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Everest Group and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BBSEY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
EG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.19, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 8.57. We also note that EG has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73.
Another notable valuation metric for EG is its P/B ratio of 1.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 7.21.
Based on these metrics and many more, EG holds a Value grade of A, while BBSEY has a Value grade of C.
EG stands above BBSEY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that EG is the superior value option right now.