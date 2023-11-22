Should iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (
ISCG Quick Quote ISCG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $426.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.95%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 22.40% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Vertiv Holdings Class A (
VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) accounts for about 0.78% of total assets, followed by Saia Inc ( SAIA Quick Quote SAIA - Free Report) and Pure Storage Inc Class A ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.26% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ISCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML CP BRD GRWTH EXTD ID before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 8.75% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.58% in the last one year (as of 11/22/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.21 and $43.33.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 24.90% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1087 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ISCG is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (
IWO Quick Quote IWO - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF ( VBK Quick Quote VBK - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.63 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $13.42 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $426.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.95%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 22.40% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Vertiv Holdings Class A (VRT - Free Report) accounts for about 0.78% of total assets, followed by Saia Inc (SAIA - Free Report) and Pure Storage Inc Class A (PSTG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.26% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ISCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML CP BRD GRWTH EXTD ID before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 8.75% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.58% in the last one year (as of 11/22/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.21 and $43.33.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 24.90% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1087 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ISCG is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.63 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $13.42 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.