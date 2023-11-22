We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) & Latvian Carrier Launch Codeshare Service
In response to the increasing transatlantic air-travel demand, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and Latvian national carrier, airBaltic, have launched their codeshare collaboration from today. This agreement allows Delta to add its code on airBaltic flights, thereby boosting connectivity between North America and Latvia.
More specifically, Delta can now place its code on 20 routes operated by airBaltic to three of the Latvian carrier’s leading cities — Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. The partnership boosts travel experience of passengers as they now have access to convenient connections, and more flexible booking and ticketing options between North America and Latvia.
A codeshare pact allows sharing of flights, which implies that a passenger has free will to avail any flight operated by either of the companies under this agreement, irrespective of the flight number.
Expressing delight at the association with a leading carrier like Delta, Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic said, “The collaboration with Delta, known for its expansive network and international cooperation infrastructure, holds tremendous opportunities. It will not only attract new passengers to airBaltic, but also elevate the Baltics’ global visibility and connectivity”.
Echoing similar sentiments, Alain Bellemare, president - International at Delta said, “Working closely with airBaltic will further strengthen Delta’s connection to this vibrant European region and offer consumers in the Baltics unrivalled access to destinations across the United States.”
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may consider stocks like Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has jumped 32.6% in the past 60 days.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.