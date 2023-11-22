We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has A. O. Smith (AOS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
A.O. Smith is one of 215 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A.O. Smith is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS' full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AOS has moved about 32.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 5.9%. This means that A.O. Smith is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.7%.
In Axon Enterprise's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, A.O. Smith belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.4% so far this year, so AOS is performing better in this area.
Axon Enterprise, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved -6.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track A.O. Smith and Axon Enterprise. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.