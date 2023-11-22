We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging PBF Energy (PBF) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PBF Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, PBF has gained about 9.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Seadrill (SDRL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.9%.
The consensus estimate for Seadrill's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that PBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Seadrill, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.
PBF Energy and Seadrill could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.