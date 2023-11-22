We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dorian LPG is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 72% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, LPG has moved about 121.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 5.2% on average. As we can see, Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 63.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.9% so far this year, so LPG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.