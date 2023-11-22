We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Cencora, Inc. (COR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cencora (COR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cencora is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1087 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cencora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, COR has moved about 20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.1% on average. This means that Cencora is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 102.2%.
For Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 65 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.5% so far this year, so COR is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +23.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Cencora and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.