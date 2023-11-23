Should Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (
VBK Quick Quote VBK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $13.51 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 23.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Slcmt1142 accounts for about 2.75% of total assets, followed by Fair Isaac Corp. (
FICO Quick Quote FICO - Free Report) and Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 9.28% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VBK seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has added about 8.30% so far this year and was up about 3.94% in the last one year (as of 11/23/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $195.34 and $239.48.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 24.88% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 654 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VBK is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (
IJT Quick Quote IJT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( IWO Quick Quote IWO - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has $4.93 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.70 billion. IJT has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWO charges 0.24%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $13.51 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 23.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Slcmt1142 accounts for about 2.75% of total assets, followed by Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO - Free Report) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 9.28% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VBK seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has added about 8.30% so far this year and was up about 3.94% in the last one year (as of 11/23/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $195.34 and $239.48.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 24.88% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 654 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VBK is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has $4.93 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.70 billion. IJT has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWO charges 0.24%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.