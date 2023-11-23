Should You Invest in the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLB Quick Quote XLB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $5.36 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. XLB seeks to match the performance of the Materials Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Materials Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the materials sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.01%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Materials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc (
LIN Quick Quote LIN - Free Report) accounts for about 21.16% of total assets, followed by Air Products + Chemicals Inc ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) and Sherwin Williams Co/the ( SHW Quick Quote SHW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 65.57% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, XLB return is roughly 5.42%, and was up about 0.39% in the last one year (as of 11/23/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $74.46 and $85.72.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 20.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XLB is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (
GNR Quick Quote GNR - Free Report) tracks S&P Global Natural Resources Index and the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF ( GUNR Quick Quote GUNR - Free Report) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has $3.78 billion in assets, FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $7.20 billion. GNR has an expense ratio of 0.40% and GUNR charges 0.46%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
