Should Value Investors Buy Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) . PLBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.43 and as low as 6.81, with a median of 7.11.
Finally, investors should note that PLBC has a P/CF ratio of 6.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.89. Over the past year, PLBC's P/CF has been as high as 8.76 and as low as 5.94, with a median of 6.61.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Plumas Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PLBC feels like a great value stock at the moment.