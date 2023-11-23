We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 55.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7.2%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 105.7%.
The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty's current year EPS has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.1% so far this year, so CELH is performing better in this area.
In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #213. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -35.2%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.