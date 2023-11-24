We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging National CineMedia (NCMI) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has National CineMedia (NCMI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
National CineMedia is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. National CineMedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCMI's full-year earnings has moved 105.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, NCMI has moved about 89.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, National CineMedia is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 72.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for OppFi Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, National CineMedia belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that NCMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, OppFi Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved +16.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track National CineMedia and OppFi Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.