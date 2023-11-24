We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CrossAmerica Partners is one of 244 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CrossAmerica Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CAPL has moved about 13.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CrossAmerica Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is California Resources Corporation (CRC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for California Resources Corporation's current year EPS has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CrossAmerica Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.2% so far this year, meaning that CAPL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, California Resources Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CrossAmerica Partners and California Resources Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.