Yara (YARIY) Northern Lights Ink CO2 Transport & Storage Deal
Yara International (YARIY - Free Report) has inked a legally binding commercial agreement with Northern Lights for the first cross-border CO2 transportation and storage. Located in the Netherlands, Yara Sluiskil is one of the world’s largest ammonia and mineral fertilizer plants. Northern Lights will transport the liquefied CO2 from the plant to permanent storage on the Norwegian continental shelf, 2.6 kilometers beneath the seabed. Yara intends to cut its yearly CO2 emissions from ammonia production at Yara Sluiskil by 800,000 tons.
This is an important step for Yara toward decarbonizing its ammonia production, product lines and the food value chain as a whole. The planned reduction of 800,000 tons of CO2 in Yara Sluiskil is equivalent to 0.5% of total yearly emissions in the Netherlands. Yara will remove about 12 million tons of CO2 from its Sluiskil production over the next 15 years.
Clean ammonia has the potential to decarbonize difficult-to-abate sectors such as shipping, chemical manufacturing and power generation. According to Magnus Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia, it will enable the hydrogen economy. He said that clean ammonia and hydrogen should be used to decarbonize Europe with immediate effect.
Shares of Yara International have lost 25.5% over the past year against a 32.9% decline of its industry.
Yara currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
