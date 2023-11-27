Back to top

Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Constellation Energy Corporation is one of 244 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CEG has returned about 43.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.8% on average. This means that Constellation Energy Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) . The stock has returned 3.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Suncor Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellation Energy Corporation is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.5% this year, meaning that CEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Suncor Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Constellation Energy Corporation and Suncor Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.


