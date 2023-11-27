We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 30, after the closing bell.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four preceding quarters with an average surprise of more than 100%.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $315.54 million, indicating a 20.1% year-over-year increase. An increase in customers and digital transformation initiatives are likely to have positively impacted the revenues of the company.
The consensus estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is 7 cents per share, up 40% from the reported figure in the year-ago quarter. The increase in revenues can be correlated to the increase in earnings.
UiPath, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
UiPath, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UiPath, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PATH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PATH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Earnings Snapshot
Fiserv, Inc.(FI - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.
Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.
Waste Management Inc. (WM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.
WM’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and improved 4.5% year over year. Total revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.2% but increased 2.4% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the consensus estimate but revenues missed the same.
ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.08 beat the consensus estimate by 2.5% and grew 11.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.51 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.2% but improved 7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 7% on an organic constant-currency basis.
