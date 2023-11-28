Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (
IUSV Quick Quote IUSV - Free Report) made its debut on 07/24/2000, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Blackrock, and has been able to amass over $14.43 billion, which makes it the largest ETF in the Style Box - All Cap Value. IUSV, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 900 Value Index.
The S&P 900 Value Index measures the performance of the large and mid-capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
With one of the least expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.04%.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.89%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For IUSV, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 19.30% of the portfolio --while Information Technology and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 5.93% of the fund's total assets, followed by Meta Platforms Inc Class A ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and Amazon Com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.51% of IUSV's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 13.99% so far this year and is up about 10.33% in the last one year (as of 11/28/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $69.51 and $81.04.
The fund has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 15.64% for the trailing three-year period, which makes IUSV a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 701 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (
CGDV Quick Quote CGDV - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF ( DFAT Quick Quote DFAT - Free Report) tracks ----------------------------------------. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has $4.68 billion in assets, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $8.45 billion. CGDV has an expense ratio of 0.33% and DFAT charges 0.28%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
