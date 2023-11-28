We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adecoagro is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AGRO has gained about 38% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7.4%. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, BRF (BRFS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 82.9%.
For BRF, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29.7% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BRF, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #138. The industry has moved -10.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Adecoagro and BRF. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.