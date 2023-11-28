We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Alarm.com (ALRM) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Alarm.com Holdings is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alarm.com Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ALRM has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.8% on average. This shows that Alarm.com Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, AptarGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alarm.com Holdings belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, so ALRM is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -0.6% year to date.
Alarm.com Holdings and AptarGroup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.