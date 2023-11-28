We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging APi Group (APG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has APi (APG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
APi is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, APG has returned 61.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, APi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) . The stock is up 49.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 116.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.2% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 176-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +36.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on APi and AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.