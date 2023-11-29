We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PagerDuty (PD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 30.
For the fiscal third quarter, PagerDuty expects revenues in the range of $106.5-$108.5 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $106.95 million, indicating a rise of 13.54% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share compared with earnings of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimates for earnings have been stable in the past 30 days.
PagerDuty’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 178.06% on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for PagerDuty prior to this announcement:
Factors to Note
PD's fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the robust performance and strength of its Operations Cloud platform.
The Operations Cloud's four core solutions, including Incident Response, AIOps, Process Automation and Customer Service Ops, enabling customers to achieve cost savings through automation and accelerate digital transformation are likely to have boosted its quarterly performance.
PagerDuty's continuous innovation within the Operations Cloud, evident through the introduction of features like custom fields, incident workflow templates and advanced analytics, supported by the robust foundation of the Operations Cloud platform, is likely to be reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Significant customer expansion is expected to have aided the fiscal third-quarter numbers.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
PagerDuty has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
