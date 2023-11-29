MedCerts, a subsidiary company of
Stride's (LRN) MedCerts & UVI CELL Enter Into a Collaboration
MedCerts, a subsidiary company of Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) , entered into a partnership with the University of the Virgin Islands – Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning (“UVI CELL”) – for offering several healthcare training programs and exam preparation opportunities to students.
The training programs and exam preparation offered by MedCerts, through this collaboration, will consider various medical careers, including cardio-phlebotomy technicians, electronic health and medical records specialists, health unit and medication care coordinators, and a few others. Given the growing healthcare opportunities in the Americas, MedCerts and UVI CELL wish to effectively prepare the students for fulfilling their careers in this industry.
Following the partnership’s announcement, shares of Stride declined 1% during trading hours but gained 1.2% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 27.
Career Learning Boosting Growth
Stride’s Career Learning segment is thriving considering the various growth initiatives undertaken to support the uptrend. After the acquisition of three adult learning companies, which are Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, in 2020, the company’s product offerings in this segment expanded notably. The hybrid nature (in-person or online) of the training programs, offered by these brands, contributes to the growth of this segment.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues in the Career Learning segment increased 17.8% to $180.8 million year over year. Also, the enrollment in the quarter gained 14.1% to 70,300 students and revenue per enrollment increased 5.7% to $2,144 compared with the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, in fiscal 2023, revenues increased in the Career Learning segment by 71% to $706 million and the revenue per enrollment grew 16.3% to $8,885, year over year.
Shares of this education company have surged 83.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Schools industry’s 38% growth.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Stride currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
