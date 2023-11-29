Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $10.83 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.71%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 27.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Amphenol Corp. (
APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) accounts for about 1.64% of total assets, followed by Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP Quick Quote MCHP - Free Report) and Dexcom Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.4% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VOT seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has added roughly 13.04% so far this year and it's up approximately 9.87% in the last one year (as of 11/29/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $176.22 and $213.93.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 23.29% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 163 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IJK Quick Quote IJK - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has $7.49 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $13.09 billion. IJK has an expense ratio of 0.17% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
