Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Crawford United Corporation is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 215 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CRAWA has returned 88.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 4.9% on average. As we can see, Crawford United Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.8%.
For Cintas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Crawford United Corporation is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, so CRAWA is performing better in this area.
Cintas, however, belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +21.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Crawford United Corporation and Cintas as they attempt to continue their solid performance.