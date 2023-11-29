We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Arcos Dorados is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcos Dorados is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ARCO has returned 36.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21%. As we can see, Arcos Dorados is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 24.6% year-to-date.
For Casey's General Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcos Dorados belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, so ARCO is performing better in this area.
Casey's General Stores, however, belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +25.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Arcos Dorados and Casey's General Stores. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.