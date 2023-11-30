We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $310.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.58% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.77%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.51%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.86 billion, indicating a 12.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $7.06 billion, indicating changes of +19.23% and +13.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.18 of its industry.
Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.18 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.