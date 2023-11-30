We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Brady (BRC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brady (BRC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brady is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BRC has returned 17.5% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 5.6%. As we can see, Brady is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Columbus McKinnon (CMCO - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.6%.
The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon's current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.1% so far this year, so BRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Columbus McKinnon falls under the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.3%.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Brady and Columbus McKinnon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.