Curious about HealthEquity (HQY) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating an increase of 29% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $243.49 million, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HealthEquity metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service revenue' should arrive at $112.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Custodial revenue' stands at $93.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Interchange revenue' will reach $35.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total HSA Assets' will reach $22.79 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.20 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>
HealthEquity shares have witnessed a change of -3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HQY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>