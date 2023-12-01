See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX - Free Report) has a 0.73% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 13.53% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap R6 (GFCUX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GFCUX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.74%, expense ratio of 0.58% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JUESX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUESX has an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 12.31% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.