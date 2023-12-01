We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) . ASC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Investors should also recognize that ASC has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ASC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, ASC's P/B has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.13.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that ASC has a P/CF ratio of 3.22. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ASC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.59. Over the past year, ASC's P/CF has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.98.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. STNG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of Scorpio Tankers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.41 and a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 5.78 and 0.33, respectively.