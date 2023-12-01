We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals is one of 1089 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRBP's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CRBP has returned about 101.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.1%. This means that Corbus Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CVRx (CVRX - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.
In CVRx's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Corbus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 194 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that CRBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, CVRx falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 94 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corbus Pharmaceuticals and CVRx as they could maintain their solid performance.