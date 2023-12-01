We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BTCS Inc. (BTCS) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BTCS Inc. (BTCS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BTCS Inc. is one of 845 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BTCS Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTCS' full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BTCS has moved about 56.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.9%. This means that BTCS Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.8%.
For Mr Cooper, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BTCS Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 63 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.2% so far this year, so BTCS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #224. The industry has moved +15.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BTCS Inc. and Mr Cooper as they attempt to continue their solid performance.