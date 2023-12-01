We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Denison Mine Corp (DNN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Denison Mine (DNN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Denison Mine is one of 230 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's full-year earnings has moved 300% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DNN has returned about 59.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Denison Mine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) . The stock is up 28% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Energy Fuels' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Denison Mine belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that DNN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Energy Fuels belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #229. The industry has moved +5.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Denison Mine and Energy Fuels as they could maintain their solid performance.