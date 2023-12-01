We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Verint (VRNT) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $216.33 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Verint metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP' will reach $22.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP' to come in at $23.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP' should arrive at $31.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cloud revenue - non-GAAP' should come in at $138.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Verint have experienced a change of +24.3% in the past month compared to the +9.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.