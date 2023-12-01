We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 65.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.51 billion, declining 19.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thor Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' at $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -24% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' stands at $791.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $191.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' to reach $569.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.
Shares of Thor Industries have demonstrated returns of +6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>