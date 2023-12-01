We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rollins (ROL) Gains 8.4% in a Month: What's Behind the Rally?
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) has gained 8.4% in the past month, outperforming the 6.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Reasons Behind the Rally
The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider remains in good shape, driven by strong construction activity. Revenues increased 15.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023, with all its business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registering growth.
Rollins has developed its operating platform in a way that increases cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency and facilitates swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage.
Its proprietary Branch Operating Support System facilitates service tracking and payment processing for technicians and provides virtual route management tools to increase route efficiency across the network, enabling cost reduction and increasing customer retention through quick response service.
Rollins believes in returning capital through dividends. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underlines its confidence in business. It paid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
