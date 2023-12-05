We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Comcast is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CMCSA has moved about 20.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 13.1% on average. This means that Comcast is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, K12 (LRN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 95.3%.
In K12's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Comcast is a member of the Cable Television industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that CMCSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
K12, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +44% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comcast and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.