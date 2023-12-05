We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arthur J. Gallagher is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 844 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arthur J. Gallagher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AJG has returned 31.5% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.1%. This shows that Arthur J. Gallagher is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hathaway B's current year EPS has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Arthur J. Gallagher belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.5% this year, meaning that AJG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway B falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.1%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Arthur J. Gallagher and Berkshire Hathaway B as they attempt to continue their solid performance.