KHC vs. MHGVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) and Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Kraft Heinz has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Marine Harvest ASA has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that KHC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.99, while MHGVY has a forward P/E of 14.69. We also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MHGVY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.59.

Another notable valuation metric for KHC is its P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MHGVY has a P/B of 2.46.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to KHC's Value grade of A and MHGVY's Value grade of D.

KHC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that KHC is likely the superior value option right now.


