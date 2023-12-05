We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER to be Added to the Coveted S&P 500 Index Post Rebalancing
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) is set to join S&P 500 prior to the commencement of trading on Dec 18, 2023. The news of UBER making its way into the much sought-after index impacted the stock positively.
With a portfolio of 500 leading companies that capture approximately 80% coverage of the available market capitalization, S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single measure of large cap U.S. equities. The list is periodically modified to do away with stocks that have been acquired by other companies, delisted from stock exchange or failed to meet mandatory criteria of the benchmark index. Consequently, other companies that meet inclusion criteria are added to the list to replace the scrapped stocks.
A company needs to fulfill certain criteria to be included in S&P 500. Firstly, its market capitalization should be at least $14.5 billion. As of Dec 1, 2023, the market capitalization of UBER was $118.02 billion. Additionally, U.S. firms that meet profitability, liquidity and share-float standards are the ones that can qualify for S&P 500.
Being a major ride-hailing company in the United States, an addition to S&P 500 index is likely to increase UBER’s share price further, in turn, boosting investors’ confidence in the stock. In the past six months, shares of UBER have gained 41.8% compared with its industry’s appreciation of 6.2%.
Diversification is imperative for big companies in particular to reduce risks and UBER has so far excelled in this area. It carries the momentum with numerous strategic acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications, innovations, etc. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time.
Currently, Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
