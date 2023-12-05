We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 844 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FG's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, FG has gained about 111.6% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12%. This shows that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) . The stock is up 33.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, so FG is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.1%.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.