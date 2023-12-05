We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Donnelley Financial Solutions is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Donnelley Financial Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DFIN's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DFIN has gained about 52.6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 44.5%. This means that Donnelley Financial Solutions is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF - Free Report) . The stock is up 127.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Donnelley Financial Solutions belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.5% this year, meaning that DFIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved +126.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Donnelley Financial Solutions and Screen Holdings Co., Ltd as they attempt to continue their solid performance.