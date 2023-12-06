We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
IZEA Buys Hoozu, Expands Footprint in Asia-Pacific & Oceania
IZEA Worldwide (IZEA - Free Report) is keeping no stone unturned to expand its influencer marketing platform.
The company recently acquired Hoozu, which will help it expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and Oceania.
IZEA intends to expand its presence in the Australian influencer market with the help of Hoozu’s talent management division, Huume. The company expects to expand its technological and marketing capabilities with the addition of Hoozu’s managed services business to its portfolio.
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. Price and Consensus
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. price-consensus-chart | IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. Quote
Growth Prospects
IZEA Worldwide’s success is driven by its expanding clientele and managed services. It recently achieved a milestone by registering more than $1 million users on its influencer marketing platforms.
Recently, IZEA Worldwide added numerous new features in IZEA Flex for customers to benefit from, including integrated Google Mail, complete influencer marketing expense tracking and many more.
IZEA Worldwide also offered free access to ChatGPT-4 to help influencers and creators with the best possible OpenAI features.
The company aims to help creators with improved influencer marketing strategies and invest more in improving their creator marketplace and Form AI.
Outlook Strong
IZEA reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $7.9 million, which declined 27.1% year over year.
Managed services bookings were $7.1 million, down 13.4% year over year. However, there was an increase of 18.2% year-over-year in managed service bookings for existing customers.
For 2023, IZEA expects revenues of $38 million, indicating 30% year-over-year growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, IZEA Worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The company’s shares have returned 13.7% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 43.7%.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Flex (FLEX - Free Report) , Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . While Flex and Badger Meter sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nvidia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flex shares have gained 17.5% in the year-to-date period. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.4%.
Badger Meter’s shares have gained 37.4% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.39%.
NVIDIA shares have gained 217.8% in the year-to-date period. NVIDIA's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.5%.