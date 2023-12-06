Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported $466.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +104.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period: 214 compared to the 214 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Entertainment revenues: $302 million compared to the $310.54 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $164.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $161.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dave & Buster's here>>>

Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned +18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise