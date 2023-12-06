We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Amazon.com (AMZN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amazon is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 74.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amazon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.2% year-to-date.
For Shake Shack, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.7% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Shake Shack belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.
Amazon and Shake Shack could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.