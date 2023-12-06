We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arista Networks is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ANET has gained about 77.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 45.4%. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 66.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.2% so far this year, so ANET is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved +15.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arista Networks and Bel Fuse as they could maintain their solid performance.