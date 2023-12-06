We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $13.05 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oracle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Hardware' at $752.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' will reach $10.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Oracle have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, ORCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.