DKS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DKS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TSCO has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.21, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 20.64. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.
Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 4.70. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 10.61.
These metrics, and several others, help DKS earn a Value grade of A, while TSCO has been given a Value grade of C.
DKS stands above TSCO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DKS is the superior value option right now.